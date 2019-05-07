Woman shot in the face on Tacoma waterfront

KIRO-7

A woman was shot in the face early Tuesday while hanging out with friends in a Tacoma park, police said.

There was apparently no argument between the victim and the shooter, who drove up to the waterfront at Les Davis Pier Marine Park about 3:20 a.m. and opened fire on the group.

A 20-year-old woman was shot. No one else was injured.

The gunman immediately drove away after the incident in the 3400 block of Ruston Way.

No one has been arrested.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.