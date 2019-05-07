2 arrested for drive-by shooting near Pacific Lutheran University

Two men have been charged in a drive-by shooting that injured two near Pacific Lutheran University last week.

Both men, ages 24 and 26, are being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The 24-year-old is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

Charging papers give this account:

Just before midnight on May 1, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was walking into the university’s safety office when he heard six gunshots.

He and other staff members reviewed security cameras to see what was going on and spotted an SUV with its lights off pull up alongside a sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles stopped briefly “before multiple muzzle flashes are seen coming from the driver’s window of the dark SUV,” records say.

The SUV sped off as a man jumped out of the sedan and ran.

Deputies responded to the scene and found five shell casings in the street.

Shortly afterward, Tacoma police found the sedan with two men shot inside.

The driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his pelvis, arm and leg. A passenger was shot in the buttocks.

Six bullet holes were found in the sedan, including one that lodged in the dashboard.

Police said neither victim was cooperative. They were taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment.

On Friday, the Sound Sound Task Force found the SUV and pulled it over in Tacoma. The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers arrested the 26-year-old suspect later that day.

The younger suspect told investigators he was drunk and high the night of the shooting.

He said he and his friends got into a fight at a bar and “people were talking about shooting each other,” records say.

When the SUV he was riding in pulled up alongside the sedan, the suspect said a passenger in the sedan had a gun in his hand so he shot at them in fear.

“He said he was angry with the ‘other subjects’ (in the SUV) because they made him do it and he felt he had no choice,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Surveillance footage from the bar shows the two suspects fighting with other men in the bar’s parking lot for about 10 minutes. It is unknown what prompted the fight.

The 24-year-old suspect is a convicted felon who served five years for armed robbery in Alaska.