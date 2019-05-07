Evicted from his Tacoma apartment, man allegedly throws rocks through complex windows

A 25-year-old man recently evicted from a Tacoma apartment building is accused of returning to throw rocks through windows, slash car tires and loudly play music.

In less than a week, Pierce County prosecutors have charged the man in three separate cases with two counts of second-degree malicious mischief, one count of first-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

The most recent trouble started about 11 p.m. Friday when a neighbor in the 3200 block of South Mason Avenue called 911 to report seeing a man throw rocks through the apartment complex’s windows and glass doors.

Damages were estimated at more than $5,000.

On April 30, he’s accused of throwing rocks through the windows of a grocery store in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

On April 26, the man had to be escorted from his old apartment after several neighbors complained about loud music. When officers confronted the man, he denied being evicted.

Days later, he allegedly returned to the complex and complained to the manager about his apartment being boarded up.

During the conversation, the man popped several balloons with a knife then used the same knife to slash the tires on a car parked in the carport.

He also used a sledge hammer to smash out the car windows, according to charging papers.