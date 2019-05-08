16-year-old girl accused of running down boy on Tacoma sidewalk with mom’s car

A 16-year-old girl is accused of intentionally running over a boy walking on a Tacoma sidewalk.

The incident took place March 21 on Pacific Avenue.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the teen with first-degree assault.

Charging papers give this account:

The victim was on a sidewalk walking northbound on Pacific Avenue. A Honda Civic drove past him and someone inside the car made hand gestures out the window.

The driver went past the boy and turned around, again driving by him and making a second U-turn.

“Witnesses observe the Honda strike (the victim) from behind, in what they describe as an intentional assault,” records say.

The victim was thrown into the air. He suffered a broken ankle and broke his leg in four places, among other injuries.

A witness tried to chase down the Honda as it sped away, jotting down the license plate before helping the victim.

Police spoke with the teen’s mom, who is the registered owner of the Honda.

She thought a different daughter was driving the car on the day of the assault. That daughter tried to cover for her sister, claiming the Honda was damaged when somebody was thrown on the hood during a fight.

Eventually one of the teen girl’s friends admitted to police she’d been in the car and that the suspect deliberately ran down the boy because “she had a conflict with him earlier on a bus,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.