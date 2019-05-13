10-year-old girl on scooter struck by hit-and-run driver in Parkland. Do you recognize the SUV?

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured Saturday after a hit-and-run driver hit her as she rode her scooter on a Parkland street, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver, who was in a black SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder.

The girl, identified as Katelyn Rogers, was on her electric scooter in the 900 block of 113th Street South when the SUV sped through the neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

It struck the little girl before fleeing westbound on 113th Street South.

Katelyn Rogers, 10, was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Parkland on Saturday as she rode her scooter in front of her house. KIRO-7

Witnesses reported seeing front end damage on the SUV.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery for multiple broken bones, including her femur, pelvis and arm.





Detectives said the girl did nothing wrong. She was wearing a helmet, was dressed in bright colors and was near her home with her father watching over her.

“They saw the car coming, they tried to get her out of the road, he was coming so fast and she was on her scooter,” neighbor Tanya Ozolin told KOMO

The SUV hit the girl so hard it knocked her shoes off and her scooter left marks in the concrete where it landed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).