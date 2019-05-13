Crime
Man found dead in Fife parking lot after gunshots reported
A man was found dead in Fife early Monday after somebody called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Willow Road East about 12:20 a.m. but could not find a victim.
About 10 minutes later, a different person called 911 to report finding a body in a parking lot near Pacific Highway East and Willow Road East.
Officers found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been yet been identified.
No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.
No arrests have been made.
Comments