Man found dead in Fife parking lot after gunshots reported

KIRO-7

A man was found dead in Fife early Monday after somebody called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Willow Road East about 12:20 a.m. but could not find a victim.

About 10 minutes later, a different person called 911 to report finding a body in a parking lot near Pacific Highway East and Willow Road East.

Officers found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The victim has not been yet been identified.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.

No arrests have been made.