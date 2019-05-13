Former postal worker sentenced for stealing packages of electronics at Kent facility

A woman who used to work for the U.S. Postal Service was sentenced Monday for stealing electronics packages from a mail processing facility in Kent, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Jamie Guhlke of Federal Way pleaded guilty last year to mail theft.

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart sentenced the 56-year-old to a year and two months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement:

Guhlke stole up to 44 packages in 2015 when she was working as a mail handler.

The packages were mailed by a Woodinville company, Quick Ship Electronics, and were intended for customers around the United States.

They carried devices such as tablets.

Investigators found that Guhlke gave the stolen electronics to others to re-sell in pawnshops and online.

She’ll have to pay $15,458 to Quick Ship Electronics in restitution.

Guhlke had a stolen package in her car when police stopped her as she left work Aug. 26, 2015.





She stomped on a police officer’s foot as she tried to flee.

She also unsuccessfully filed a claim for unemployment benefits. The claim argued that other postal service employees set her up.

Guhkle’s sentencing memorandum to the court said she has suffered from domestic violence, that her finances have been difficult, that her family relies on her to support them and that she has mental health challenges for which she is in treatment.