Teen shot dead in Fife parking lot is identified

Fife police investigate a fatal shooting that took place early Monday after somebody reported finding a body in a parking lot near Pacific Highway East and Willow Road East. The victim has been identified as Cameron Wilson, 17.

A 17-year-old boy shot to death in a Fife parking lot Monday has been identified as Cameron Wilson.

Police have not arrested anyone and are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Someone called 911 about 12:35 a.m. to report hearing a gunshot in the 1300 block of Willow Road East.

Officers checked the area but found no signs of a victim.

Twelve minutes later, somebody called 911 to report finding a body in a parking lot near Pacific Highway East and Willow Road East.

Wilson was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fife Police Department at 253-896-8287.