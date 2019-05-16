Grandmother shot after kicking woman out of her Tacoma house, police say

A 22-year-old woman is accused of shooting her child’s grandmother after being kicked out of her Tacoma home.

The grandmother allowed the woman and her 2-year-old to move in for two weeks but some kind of dispute “soured their relationship,” according to court documents.

The grandmother asked the woman to move out and changed the locks.

On April 22, the woman brought her friend to the house in an apparent attempt to get her belongings back.

The grandmother later told police that she saw the two women on the porch and believed they were trying to break in.

One of the women threw a metal object at the grandmother so she allegedly threw it back.

That’s when the woman drew a gun and the grandma tried to run.

Neighbors called police after hearing a gunshot.

Officers found the grandmother lying face down on the ground with a gunshot wound in the back of her shoulder.

She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where she was treated for the gunshot wound and a fractured clavicle where the bullet lodged.

The woman was arrested shortly afterward.

On Wednesday, she pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and was ordered held on $300,000 bail.