Man who got naked in downtown Tacoma burglary wanted in several others. Have you seen him?

Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police are searching for a 31-year-old transient suspected in a string of downtown burglaries.

Tyres E. Drayton is believed to have broken into several apartments, assisted living homes and businesses in the downtown area.

In one of the burglaries, surveillance footage showed he was armed with a knife.

In another, Drayton is suspected of stealing a handgun.

In yet another, he stripped off his clothing while he was inside the building.

Drayton is known to frequent the downtown area. Officers have increased patrols there looking for him.

He may be driving a gold or tan 4-door sedan. He was seen driving away from a burglary in the 900 block of South Fawcett Avenue.

Police ask residents to call 911 if you Drayton. Do not attempt to contact him.

Drayton is described as a black man, 6-feet-1 and 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.