Woman with silver tooth charged with robbing coffee stand at gunpoint

A warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old woman suspected of robbing an espresso stand in Graham at gunpoint.

It was her voice, silver-capped tooth and car that gave her away.

The holdup took place Nov. 9 in the 9600 block of 223th Street East.

Two women were working in the coffee stand when the suspect pulled up to the window, pointed a gun at them and demanded money “in a very authoritative voice,” according to charging papers.

One of the employees handed her cash, and the gunwoman drove off.

The employees tried to jot down the license plate number, but the suspect’s Hyundai Elantra didn’t have a plate.

In December, an anonymous tipster called Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and gave them the name of the suspect. They said she’d admitted to the robbery and using an Air Soft gun, had a silver-capped tooth and drove a Hyundai.

Deputies checked records and found the woman had been pulled over for a traffic stop while driving an Elantra.

When another coffee stand was robbed in Silverdale Jan. 3, detectives there sent video surveillance to Pierce County.

After listening to the suspect’s voice, both employees at the Graham espresso stand identified the suspect as the woman who robbed them.

The Hyundai was found abandoned in King County on May 2.

Deputies are searching for the suspect.

Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged the woman with first-degree robbery.