They had sex and fell asleep. When he woke up, she was stabbing him, Lakewood police say

Hours after having sex with his former co-worker for the first time, a Lakewood man was awakened by being stabbed in the back.

The 26-year-old woman waited for the alarm to go off, retrieved a kitchen knife and attacked the man as he lay face down in her bed Wednesday, according to court documents.

She later told police she thought the man was going to hurt her family, but allegedly admitted he had not said or done anything that would lead her to believe that.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the lower back and another to his armpit.

Charging papers give this account:

The two were longtime friends and former co-workers and ended up at the same bar. She allegedly gave him a ride home and agreed to let him crash at her house so she could give him a ride to work in the morning.

Both agreed they had consensual sex and fell asleep, records say.

When the alarm went off at 4 a.m., the man heard the woman get up but didn’t think anything of it.

“All of a sudden, she started stabbing me in the back,” he told police.

The victim tried to shield himself by pulling his knees to his chest and hiding beneath the comforter, but was still stabbed.

The woman allegedly left the room but returned several more times and attempted to attack him.

The woman’s grandfather tended to the victim’s wounds and gave him a ride to a transit center, where the victim called his mother to take him to the hospital.

Officers arrested the woman at her home.

“When asked if (the victim) had done anything to make her believe he was going to hurt her family, she stated he had not,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers. “She also advised the officer that she hears voices in her head, but does not believe the voices are real.”

Police found a knife, two bloody pillows and a comforter with knife cuts in the woman’s bedroom.

The woman’s grandfather told officers she’d recently been dealing with mental health problems.

She pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree assault and was ordered jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail.