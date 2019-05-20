Hit-and-run driver arrested in death of 77-year-old Tacoma woman out for a walk

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A hit-and-run driver suspected of striking and killing a 77-year-old woman walking down a Tacoma street last week was arrested Monday.

Karin Woodbury was found about 9:30 p.m. May 13 in the 3000 block of 44th Avenue Northeast.

It’s unclear whether Woodbury was crossing the street or walking alongside it when she was struck.

Police said multiple mailboxes were also hit.

Witnesses reported seeing a light or tan Honda sedan drive away.

“The suspect vehicle was gone by the time officers got there,” said Mark Best, a Tacoma police spokesman.

Woodbury was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries Wednesday.

Family members said Woodbury had cooked dinner for a friend and was walking to his house to check on him when she was hit.

“There’s people that aren’t her actual kids or grandkids that think she is their grandma,” her grandson, Tim Woodbury, told Q-13. “She’s just that person. She’s the nicest person on the planet.”

A tipster led police to the suspect Monday and he was taken into custody. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.