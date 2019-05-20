Speeding driver killed after plowing into Gig Harbor-area house and utility trailer

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A driver traveled nearly 900 feet after losing control of his car and crashing into trees, utility trailers and the porch of a Gig-Harbor area house.

Andrew Venglar, 26 of Seattle, was thrown from his 2018 Mazda 6 and killed in the crash, which occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies believe Venglar was speeding as he traveled south on 118th Avenue Northwest and hit a crested rise in the road.

The speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

Venglar’s car crossed the center line and went into a field, hitting two trees in the yard, a utility trailer and a piece of equipment attached to a second utility trailer.

The impact pushed the equipment through the front wall of a house, demolishing a bedroom wall.

The Mazda continued until it plowed into the front porch.

A couple who lives in the house was awakened by the crash and called 911.

They and their three children were not injured.

Although the kids’ bedroom wall was destroyed in the collision, the children were sleeping in the living room that night.

Venglar was pronounced dead at the scene.