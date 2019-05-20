Crime

Man fatally shot by Auburn police has been identified

Auburn police fatally shot a man folding a knife early Monday after he refused to drop it and struggled with several officers responding to a domestic violence call.
A 26-year-old man fatally shot by Auburn police after refusing to drop a knife has been identified as Ensoa Strickland Jr.

An argument between Strickland and a woman prompted neighbors in the Palermo Apartments to call 911 about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to the 7100 block of Lindsay Avenue SE and spoke with Strickland in the parking lot.

The conversation turned into a physical fight and Strickland wielded a knife, police said.

After repeatedly ignoring commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired their on-duty weapons, striking Strickland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not injured. Both were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

