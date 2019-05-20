Crime
Man fatally shot by Auburn police has been identified
A 26-year-old man fatally shot by Auburn police after refusing to drop a knife has been identified as Ensoa Strickland Jr.
An argument between Strickland and a woman prompted neighbors in the Palermo Apartments to call 911 about 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Police responded to the 7100 block of Lindsay Avenue SE and spoke with Strickland in the parking lot.
The conversation turned into a physical fight and Strickland wielded a knife, police said.
After repeatedly ignoring commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired their on-duty weapons, striking Strickland.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers were not injured. Both were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.
