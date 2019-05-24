Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

David C. Scott

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Age: 63.

Description: 6 feet 2 and 225 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1980 of third-degree statutory rape in Kittitas County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 1981 of first-degree statutory rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy from church. Convicted in 1991 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Thurston County for attempting to solicit sexual activity from two 13-year-old boys at church.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

John F. Flynn

Age: 62.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5800 block of South Cushman Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman he knew.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.