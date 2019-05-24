Teen wanted for stealing 90 guns from South Kitsap store may be in Pierce County

A 17-year-old boy known to hang out in Tacoma and Pierce County is wanted for stealing dozens of guns and damaging a South Kitsap store.

Chrissayn Jay Louis Borwieck is accused of breaking into Boerner’s Firearms in the Gorst area April 29, stealing more than 90 handguns and rifles and vandalizing the store.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kitsap County prosecutors have charged the teen with several counts of first-degree burglary and several counts of theft of a firearm.

A stolen 2012 Chevrolet Silverado believed to be used in the burglary was found abandoned in Tacoma.

Detectives have recovered more than a dozen of the stolen guns but have not been able to find the others or locate Borwieck.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Finding and recovering these stolen guns remains our primary focus,” said Kitsap County sheriff’s Lt. Jon VanGesen. “We are very concerned that there are some 70 stolen firearms from this burglary that remain outstanding and are on the streets. These are guns which potentially may be used in other violent crimes.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in locating the rest of the stolen guns.

Up to a $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Borwieck and anyone else who helped in the burglary. The money is offered up by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives Michael Grant at 260-337-5611 or Eric Adams at 360-337-4998.

Tipsters may also call the ATF Tip Line at 1-888-ATFTIPS (888-283-8477) or email ATFtips@ATF.gov.

Borwieck is described as a black teen, 5-feet-8 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to hang out in Tacoma, Pierce County anad South King County.