Teen arrested for fire that damaged sports equipment at Gig Harbor High School

A fire apparently set in porta-potty at Gig Harbor High School spreads to track shed, damaging football and track equipment.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a prank porta-potty fire that damaged an athletics storage shed at Gig Harbor High School.

The teen, who attends Henderson Bay High School, was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree arson.

The fire broke out on the morning of May 22 at a porta-potty near the school’s track. It then spread to an athletic storage facility.

Inside the shed were football blocking pads, dummies from football sleds, down-and-distance markers and other football equipment. It also held track equipment, including new hurdles.

School officials estimated the damages at $150,000.

A school administrator helped identify the suspect and police found several witnesses who said they saw the teen light the fire.

A motive has not been determined.

Police initially said they believed the fire was intended to be a prank.