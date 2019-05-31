Cops find skeleton in backyard. Now they want to talk to man with ties to Pierce County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man wanted for questioning in connection with a 25-year-old Snohomish County homicide might be in Pierce County, authorities say.

The cold case became active again on May 22 when Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives found human skeletal remains buried in a Bothell backyard.

Detectives believe the remains are those of Michael Powell of Mill Creek. Powell has not been in contact with his family since the early 1990’s. He was in his early 30’s at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives believe Powell is a homicide victim.

A 43-year-old man with ties to Pierce County and a last known address in Bonney Lake has been named a “person of interest” in Powell’s death. The News Tribune generally does not publish the names of people connected to a crime unless they have been charged.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.