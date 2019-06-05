He’s there to rob Tacoma hotels, not spend the night at them

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Tacoma police are looking for a man who has allegedly been robbing local hotels.

It’s believed he’s hit at least four hotels:





▪ 9:50 a.m. May 22 at Extended Stay of America on South 48th Street.

▪ 5:03 p.m. May 26 at Quality Inn on South Hosmer Street.

▪ 10:50 p.m. May 28 at Courtyard by Marriott on Commerce Street.

▪ 11:38 p.m. May 28 at LaQuinta Inns and Suites on East 27th Street.

The suspect allegedly jumped over counters in the May 22 and 26 robberies and demanded cash, police said. He fled on a red or maroon bicycle.





In some of the robberies, the suspect implied he had a weapon.

The suspect is around 40 years old and is 5-foot-10-inches with a medium build.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and subsequent filing of charges. Call 1-800-222-TIPS. Callers remain anonymous.