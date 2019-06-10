Crime
Burglary suspect’s getaway plan included swimming across Thea Foss, Tacoma police say
A 33-year-old man allegedly swam across the Thea Foss early Monday while fleeing police, who suspected him of burglarizing a construction site in downtown Tacoma.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool gave this account:
Officers got a call about the suspect about 5 a.m. from an alarm company monitoring the construction site on South 17th Street between Commerce Street and Court C.
Police arrived and found the man, who took off on a bicycle.
The suspect then jumped off the bike and ran on foot, ultimately crossing Pacific Avenue and jumping into the water by the Dock Street Marina.
He swam the short distance across the waterway and was arrested on the other side by officers on East D Street without incident.
