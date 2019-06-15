Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Henry W. Hauser Jr. Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Henry W. Hauser Jr.

Age: 52.

Description: 6 feet and 310 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2500 block of South Sheridan Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 2014 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, with sexual motivation, for forcing a 16-year-old girl to use methamphetamine and sexually assaulting her.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Edward Payne

Age: 54.

Description: 6 feet and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 1996 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Thurston County for sexually interacting with a 9-year-old girl. Convicted in 1987 on three counts of indecent liberties in Island County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Laura F. McCollum (AKA Laura F. Bristor)

Age: 61.

Description: 5feet, 3 inches and 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 5500 block of Detroit Avenue SW, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for befriending an alcoholic woman and offering to babysit for her infant daughter. Police say she molested the baby for a year and a half before being caught.

Sex offender treatment: She participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Contact Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.