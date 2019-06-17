Man fatally shot inside Lakewood home has been identified

Lakewood police investigate a fatal shooting near 71st Avenue Southwest and 146th Street Southwest in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday, June 16, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

A man fatally shot at a Lakewood house Sunday has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Allen.

Police have not released many details about the incident, which unfolded about 9:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of 146th Street.

A police spokesman said the home is often a gathering place for homeless people.

Officers were called by neighbors who reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the home, a 38-year-old man inside refused to come out, kicking off a 90-minute standoff.

He eventually surrendered.

The man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

No motive or circumstances of the shooting have been released.