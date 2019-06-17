Crime
Man fatally shot inside Lakewood home has been identified
A man fatally shot at a Lakewood house Sunday has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Allen.
Police have not released many details about the incident, which unfolded about 9:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of 146th Street.
A police spokesman said the home is often a gathering place for homeless people.
Officers were called by neighbors who reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the home, a 38-year-old man inside refused to come out, kicking off a 90-minute standoff.
He eventually surrendered.
The man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.
No motive or circumstances of the shooting have been released.
Comments