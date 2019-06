Police agencies deal with the aftermath of a pursuit from Bremerton that ended in Tacoma Friday night at the South 38th Street onramp to northbound Interstate 5. WSDOT

A police pursuit that began in Bremerton ended in Tacoma Friday night and has shut down the South 38th Street on ramp to northbound Interstate 5, the Washington State Patrol is reporting.

A suspect is in custody for allegedly committing armed robbery. The suspect was pursued by multiple agencies, the State Patrol said.

No one has been injured.

