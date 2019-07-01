1 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kent by possible wrong-way driver who ran from scene

One person died in a fiery crash Sunday night after two vehicles collided head-on in Kent, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Police believe the car in which a person was killed was driving the wrong way and crashed into another car.

Two people were spotted running away from the car with the victim and have not been located.

In the other car, two people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Paramedics found the dead person inside the car after putting out a fire caused by the impact of the crash.

The collision occurred about 10 p.m. in the 9700 block of Canyon Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.