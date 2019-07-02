Man on run since last year arrested on charges he advertised teenage girl for sex

Pierce County prosecutor offers insight on human trafficking cases Mary Robnett, the first-year Pierce County prosecutor, addresses the County Council recently about the progress her office is making fighting human trafficking. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary Robnett, the first-year Pierce County prosecutor, addresses the County Council recently about the progress her office is making fighting human trafficking.

A 27-year-old man charged with allegedly sex trafficking a teenage girl was arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on Monday.

Alrico Ray Coleman pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree human trafficking and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Commissioner Craig Adams determined there was probable cause and set bail at $500,000.

Coleman has a prior conviction for second-degree assault. Police also believe him to be a member of Los Angeles-based street gang.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 5, 2018. Coleman was found by police and arrested on June 30, 2019.

According to court documents:

In 2017, The Innocence Lost Task Force, which investigates child sex trafficking, asked Detective Jason Olson of the Tacoma Police Department to look into a case of potential human trafficking.

The task force listed Coleman as the suspect and gave Olson the name of an alleged victim, a girl believed to be 15 or 16 years old at the time.

Olson also received Coleman’s phone number, Facebook profile name and an ID number from the task force.

Olson then found advertisements for two girls on Backpage.com. In 2018, federal authorities seized the website because of accusations it “enabled prostitution and sex trafficking of minors,” according to the New York Times.

The advertisements for both girls allegedly listed Coleman’s phone numbers as the contact information. They also both listed an email that used Coleman’s name as contact information, according to the declaration.

According to the police, one of the girls listed in the advertisements was a minor at the time. She was born on Sept. 12, 2000.

An advertisement posted for her on Oct. 15, 2016 advertises “Sexi Sexi Native Babe. Military Special & Highly-- 19.” The ad allegedly lists Coleman’s phone number and email for contact information.

At the time the ad was posted, she would have been 16 years old. The ad is listed for the Tacoma and Lakewood areas.

Olson found 134 more ads for her on Backpage as well as on another escort site. All the ads allegedly list Coleman’s phone numbers as contact information. The ads were posted between July 9 and Oct. 20, 2016.

Olson found more than 40 other ads on Backpage and other sites listing Coleman’s phone number and email as the contact information, according to court documents.

The teenage girl’s Facebook page also allegedly has photos of her holding money, bragging that she’s making money, as well as some that are sexually explicit.

In some of them, she’s allegedly wearing the same clothes as in the photos on the escort sites. She uses the same alias on Facebook as well as the other sites.

Coleman’s Facebook cover photo shows him holding wads of cash. One of his Facebook “friends” is the alleged victim. Their Facebook pages say that they’re “dating.”

On June 30, officers received a tip that Coleman was staying with his sister.

Officers went to her home and spoke with her at her front door, court documents show. When asked about Coleman, she responded that her brother visited her occasionally but that he was not there at the moment.

The officers asked if they could come inside, and she said that she needed to call her father to ask for advice. She then shut the door, and allegedly continued to stall and tell officers that she was on the phone.

Officers outside said could see that she was talking with someone in the house.

According to the declaration, Coleman ran out of a back door. Several officers chased him on foot, but they didn’t catch him.

Later on, the declaration states, Coleman returned to his sister’s house, and officers arrested him. After being arrested, Coleman allegedly told officers that his sister had said they were at the front door, and had told him to leave out the back door.

Officers also found some of Coleman’s personal items in a bedroom, which they believe suggests he was living with his sister.

The declaration says that when the officers tried to arrest her, she ignored them, saying that they couldn’t arrest her because she didn’t do anything.

According to the declaration, she ran from the officers and through home. Police eventually stopped her and took her into custody.

Coleman’s sister also was arraigned at the Pierce County Superior Court yesterday. She is charged with rendering criminal assistance in the first degree and resisting arrest.

She was released to pretrial services and ordered to have no contact with her brother.

Her trial is set for Sept. 16, and Coleman’s is set for Aug. 21.