Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Three convicted sex offenders have registered new addresses in Tacoma. Courtesy photos

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith Tacoma Police Department

Age: 63.

Description: 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 800 block of North 3rd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1980 on two counts of rape in Alaska.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Justin Grimm

Justin Grimm Tacoma Police Department

Age: 38.

Description: 5 feet 9 and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl. Convicted in 2005 of attempted first-degree child rape in Okanogan County for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Leland A. James

Leland A. James Courtesy of Tacoma Police Department

Age: 25.

Description: 6 feet 6 inches, 220 pounds, black hair with hazel eyes

Where registered to live: 1200 block of South Proctor Street, Tacoma

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young girl. Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a young boy for two years. Convicted in 2013 of attempted communication with a minor for immoral purposes and communication with a minor for immoral purposes after contacting young teen boys through social media for sexual purposes.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated but was terminated from it.

For more information: Call Tacoma detectives Douglas Fuller at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesia at 253-591-5869