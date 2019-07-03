Police shoot knife-wielding woman at Tacoma restaurant

KIRO-7

A Tacoma police officer shot and injured a woman armed with a knife Tuesday night.

Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to a restaurant in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue to deal with a knife-wielding woman.

“Officers arrived and a short while later, they called out shots fired,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Police rendered medical aid to the woman until paramedics arrived.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

No one else was injured.

The officer involved in the shooting is 24 and joined the department 10 months ago. He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.