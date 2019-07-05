Suspected bank robber told Lakewood police ‘It just seemed like the thing to do’

A man suspected of robbing a Lakewood bank is being held in jail without bail.

Pierce County prosecutors charged the 55-year-old transient with first-degree robbery for Tuesday’s holdup at a Wells Fargo branch.

Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens ordered the man held without bail. A competency hearing is set for July 17.

Charging papers give this account:

The man walked into a grocery store about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and approached a teller inside the bank branch.

Without saying a word, he handed her a note claiming he had a gun and was robbing the bank.

The teller gave him cash and he dumped it inside a garbage bag before fleeing on foot.

Employees called 911 and police responded to the store in the 10200 block of Gravelly Lake Drive SW.

A witness pointed out the alleged bank robber standing on the other side of the parking lot and officers approached him and ordered him onto the ground.

The man was arrested without incident and a garbage bag of cash was found in one of his pockets.

When asked why he claimed to have a gun, the man said “It just seemed like the thing to do,” court documents show.