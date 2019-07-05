Man jumped out a University Place window to make getaway. He got shot when he returned

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man jumped from the window of a University Place apartment to avoid getting arrested and was shot when he returned hours later, authorities said.

The string of incidents began just before noon Friday when a 65-year-old woman called her brother for help, said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer.

The woman’s daughter, 35, and the daughter’s boyfriend allegedly were trafficking in stolen property from the older woman’s home in the 3300 block of 72nd Court West, Troyer said.

The woman was afraid they might hurt her. Her brother called police after she contacted him.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, the boyfriend jumped out a window and ran. Deputies arrested the woman’s daughter and took her to the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma.

Around 2:45 p.m., after deputies had left, the boyfriend returned and “assaulted the brother,” Troyer said.

A fight ensued, and the brother shot the boyfriend, who was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, Troyer said.

“Everybody involved, except for the two suspects, are being cooperative,” Troyer said.