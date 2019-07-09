Woman shot by Tacoma police threw a knife at officers, records say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 56-year-old woman shot by Tacoma police earlier this month threw a knife at two officers before one officer fired at her, court documents say.

The woman was struck in the shoulder and calf.

Nobody else was injured.

On Monday, the woman pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

Police and charging papers give this account:

Somebody called 911 on July 2 to report the woman was waving around a knife at a restaurant in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Responding officers spotted the woman outside holding a brown paper bag with a knife handle sticking out of it.

After she repeatedly ignored commands to put down the knife, one of the officers used his baton to try and knock the knife from her hand, records say.

The woman held onto the bag with the knife and police backed up about 15 feet.

“While retreating, the defendant threw the knife at him using a baseball pitching throwing motion,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

When she reached into the bag for a second knife, one of the officers fired his department-issued gun three to four times.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Tacoma General Hospital. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting is 24 and joined the department 10 months ago.

He was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

“Later, when asked what he thought when the knife was thrown at him, (the other officer) said he hoped it didn’t hit him in the neck and kill him,” records show.