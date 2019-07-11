Argument over man ends with one woman shooting another in a Tacoma street

A Tacoma woman was shot in the leg during an argument with another woman about a man they were both involved with.

The victim was in her minivan June 24 when the other woman pulled up behind her.

Witnesses said the women exchanged words before the 22-year-old suspected shooter retrieved her purse from the trunk.

After exchanging a few more words, the victim got out of her minivan and a friend held her back from approaching the other woman.

As the victim returned to her minivan, the 22-year-old allegedly opened fire.

“The defendant then exited her vehicle and began shooting at (the victim) as she advanced on (the victim’s) vehicle,” court records say.

The victim drove off. The other woman fled in a different direction.

Police were called to the scene by witnesses and found seven spent shell casings, as well as surveillance footage capturing the incident.

“The defendant continues to fire as the van flees,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers. “The defendant appears to have a malfunction with the gun and appears to attempt to clear it.”

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. Her minivan was shot several times.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

She was ordered jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.