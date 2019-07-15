Crime

A woman killed in a Puyallup-area wreck has been ID’d. Her husband was arrested

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A Puyallup man suspected of causing a crash that killed his wife Sunday will be released pending further investigation.

The 49-year-old has not yet been charged. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said toxicology results are pending.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Trisha Lepley.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the woman died at the scene.

Troyer gave this account of the wreck, which happened about 2:30 p.m.:

The driver of the 2004 Jaguar had trouble with a curve near the 7100 block of Pioneer Way, crossed the center line, slid into a guardrail, down an embankment and landed upside down.

The man said he’d been drinking prior to the wreck, and firefighters and a sheriff’s deputy noted that he smelled of alcohol.

His blood was drawn as part of the investigation, and he was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Profile Image of Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell

Alexis Krell covers local, state and federal court cases that affect Pierce County. She started covering courts in 2016. Before that she wrote about crime and breaking news for almost four years as The News Tribune’s night reporter.

  Comments  