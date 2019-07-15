A woman killed in a Puyallup-area wreck has been ID’d. Her husband was arrested

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Puyallup man suspected of causing a crash that killed his wife Sunday will be released pending further investigation.

The 49-year-old has not yet been charged. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said toxicology results are pending.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Trisha Lepley.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the woman died at the scene.

Troyer gave this account of the wreck, which happened about 2:30 p.m.:

The driver of the 2004 Jaguar had trouble with a curve near the 7100 block of Pioneer Way, crossed the center line, slid into a guardrail, down an embankment and landed upside down.

The man said he’d been drinking prior to the wreck, and firefighters and a sheriff’s deputy noted that he smelled of alcohol.

His blood was drawn as part of the investigation, and he was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.