Crime
A woman killed in a Puyallup-area wreck has been ID’d. Her husband was arrested
A Puyallup man suspected of causing a crash that killed his wife Sunday will be released pending further investigation.
The 49-year-old has not yet been charged. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said toxicology results are pending.
The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Trisha Lepley.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the woman died at the scene.
Troyer gave this account of the wreck, which happened about 2:30 p.m.:
The driver of the 2004 Jaguar had trouble with a curve near the 7100 block of Pioneer Way, crossed the center line, slid into a guardrail, down an embankment and landed upside down.
The man said he’d been drinking prior to the wreck, and firefighters and a sheriff’s deputy noted that he smelled of alcohol.
His blood was drawn as part of the investigation, and he was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
