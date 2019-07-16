Four armed robbers go into garden store but only three make it out

Can you help identify these marijuana supply store robbers? Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need help to identify the suspects responsible for an armed robbery at the Eden Indoor Garden Hydroponic Supply located in the 14800 block of Pacific Ave. S. in Spanaway on July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need help to identify the suspects responsible for an armed robbery at the Eden Indoor Garden Hydroponic Supply located in the 14800 block of Pacific Ave. S. in Spanaway on July 16, 2019.

Four armed robbers assaulted clerks at a cannabis supply store in Spanaway on Tuesday, but the staff turned the tables on the suspects and captured one, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The other three suspects fled without their partner and are at large.

The four suspects entered the hydroponic supply store in the 14800 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway at 1:09 p.m. They were carrying guns and wearing masks and gloves, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“The suspects assaulted the store clerks, and then three of the suspects ran out of the store and fled in a gold Ford Explorer with no license plates,” Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “The fourth suspect was disarmed by the victims and taken into custody.”

The public can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with information on the crime.