Teen stabbed in woods near Bonney Lake during confrontation with stranger

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the woods near Bonney Lake early Friday after he and his friends got into an argument with a stranger.

The group went into the woods between state Route 410 and South Prairie Road just after midnight and encountered an unknown man.

“A confrontation ensued, and the victim was stabbed in the chest by a bladed object,” according to a police news release.

The victim’s friends called 911, and East Pierce paramedics treated the victim on scene before taking him to a nearby hospital.

He suffered a single stab wound to the chest and was listed in stable condition.

Officers searched the wooded area with a K-9 but did not find the suspect.

“We do not yet know where the crime scene is,” said Sgt. Ryan Boyle.

Detectives on Friday were searching a large expanse of forest for exactly where the group of four friends ran into the armed man.

It was not immediately known what the victim and his friends were doing in the woods.

The suspect was described as white, about 5-feet-10 with a medium build, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Bonney Lake Police Department at 253-863-2218.