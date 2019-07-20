A man fatally stabbed his brother-in-law near Eatonville, sheriff’s deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A case of domestic violence turned deadly Saturday outside Eatonville when a 63-year-old man stabbed his brother-in-law to death, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The stabbing occurred about 1 p.m. at a home in the 38100 block of 105th Avenue Court East, not far from Ohop Lake.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the incident began when the brother-in-law, 61, attacked his 56-year-old sister with a board and other objects, beating her so severely she was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center for treatment.

The man had been staying in a fifth-wheel trailer parked in the woman’s driveway, Troyer said.

The motive for that attack was not disclosed.

The beating victim’s husband then confronted his brother-in-law and fatally stabbed him, Troyer said.

Detectives arrested the older man and booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, but any charging decision would be up to prosecutors, Troyer said.