Burglar shot out doors at South Hill Mall while trying to escape
A burglar shot out glass doors in a store at South Hill Mall in an attempt to escape Tuesday morning, Puyallup police said.
He was quickly arrested and nobody was injured.
The mall will not open on time Tuesday, but officials did not say what time walkers and shoppers will be allowed inside.
Details on the burglary and shooting were not immediately available.
Police said the suspect shot out a pair of doors at Macy’s as he tried to flee the mall but did not make it far.
