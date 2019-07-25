Pierce County stoplight beating leads to charges — ‘You cut me off and I have my kid in the car’

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree assault for allegedly attacking another man at a stoplight in a fit of road rage earlier this month.

Charging papers filed Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court give this account:

The 22-year-old pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle July 9 at a stoplight near South 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue, honked and yelled: “You cut me off and I have my kid in the car!”

The suspect got out of his white sedan and tried to punch the victim through an open window.

The victim leaned back.

The suspect then opened the car door, and the victim stepped out. The suspect then hit the victim about 20 times in the head and face.

The light changed, and the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove off.

The victim had a cut to the side of his head that was closed with staples in three layers. A cut to his lip was closed with six sutures.

He got a photo of the back of the suspect vehicle. A detective identified a possible suspect, and the victim picked him out of a photo montage.

The alleged attacked is expected to be arraigned next month.