Shooting his way out of South Hill Mall did $10K in damages. The loot? $5K from shoe store

A suspected burglar who shot up four stores in South Hill Mall to steal $5,000 worth of merchandise has been charged. Puyallup police say he caused $10,000 in damages from shooting out so many doors and display cases.

A 21-year-old man who shot up four stores in the South Hill Mall during a burglary spree caused more than $10,000 in damages, police say.

Jordan Poisson was arrested early Tuesday running across the mall parking lot carrying a bundle of stolen clothing.

On Thursday, Pierce County prosecutors charged him with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree malicious mischief and discharging a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Poisson is on suicide watch at Pierce County Jail after making several comments to officers about how he should have killed himself.

Charging papers give this account:

Several people called 911 about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after hearing multiple gunshots inside the mall.

Witnesses described the burglar and said he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The first officer on scene spotted Poisson running through the mall parking lot toward a BMW and pulled up next to him, ordering Poisson to the ground.

Police noticed he was carrying a large bundle of clothing wrapped in plastic and a backpack.

A burglar trying to escape arrest at South Hill Mall early Tuesday shot out a pair of glass doors at Macy's.

A gun holster on Poisson’s waistband was empty and a pistol was later found on the ground near his backpack.

Poisson was agitated, threatened to spit on officers and told them “Even though my gun was empty, I still should have pointed it at you,” according to charging papers.

Detectives believe the suspected burglar dropped into the mall through two A/C units on the roof and used a pistol to shoot out the doors of an American Eagle store so he could gain access to the mall.

He then shot his way into GF Shoes, where he allegedly shot several display cases and grabbed merchandise.

Poisson then walked to Macy’s and shot his way into the store before shooting out two glass exit doors so he could return to the parking lot, records say.

Several employees were inside the Macy’s store and fled, calling 911.

Damages to the mall are estimated to be more than $10,000.

Police said he stole about $5,000 worth of items from the mall.

Prosecutors said they may later add additional charges for burglary, as well as additional firearm enhancements.