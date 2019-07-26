Police searching for four people linked to three drive-by shootings in Tacoma

Warrants have been issued for four people suspected in at least three drive-by shootings in Tacoma last week.

The shootings took place July 19.

In all the incidents, witnesses described seeing multiple armed people inside a Cadillac Escalade before shots rang out.

Nobody was injured in any of the drive-bys.

The first shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. outside a grocery store in the 1300 block of South 38th Street.

Witnesses said they saw a man walking out of the store point a gun at another man before getting inside the Cadillac. Moments later, the witnesses heard gunshots.

Police found three shell casings at that scene.

Just before midnight, someone called 911 to report shots fired in a residential neighborhood near 119th Street and Ainsworth Avenue South.

The caller said two people in a Cadillac Escalade - one from the sunroof and one from a driver’s side window - firing shots at a house.

Moments later, another caller reported shots fired in the 1000 block of South 86th Street from a Cadillac.

Police responded to the area and spotted the vehicle at a convenience store.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, told police they were just there to buy cigarettes and knew nothing about a shooting or guns in her vehicle.

She was intoxicated, records say.

When officers asked a man in the backseat to get out of the car, a “large quantity of live .45 caliber cartridges fell out of his lap on the floorboard and onto the ground,” according to charging papers.

Another man in the backseat got out and several live bullets allegedly fell out.

Police searched the Cadillac and found about 50 bullets and shell casings, a Glock semi-automatic handgun on the back floorboard and a 9mm handgun hidden in a 12-pack of beer.

Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged the 33-year-old woman and three men, ages 19, 21 and 22, with four counts of drive-by shooting.

None of them are yet in custody.