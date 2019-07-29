Crime
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Sumner has been identified
A bicyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sumner last week has been identified as 52-year-old Bobby Whitt.
Police believe Whitt was riding north on West Valley Highway when a vehicle struck him Thursday night.
A passerby spotted Whitt lying in the 5400 block of the highway about 11 p.m. and called 911.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Whitt was believed to be homeless. He was not wearing a helmet when he was hit.
Officers are searching for the driver of a light-colored, mid-sized older pickup spotted in the area around the time of the incident.
The truck also has blue-ish LED driving lights in the front and a large, thin light bar on the roof.
Police are checking surveillance footage from cameras in the area in hopes of getting more leads in the hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the vehicle’s driver or the hit-and-run is asked to call the Sumner Police Department’s Tip Line at 253-299-5678.
