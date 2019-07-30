Man who tried to rob a Spanaway store and nearly shot a clerk is held on $15,000 bail

Security footage shows suspects in Spanaway armed robbery Four armed suspects entered Eden Indoor Garden Hydroponic Supply wearing masks and gloves. The suspects assaulted the store clerks, and then three of the suspects ran out of the store and fled in a gold Ford Explorer with no license plates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four armed suspects entered Eden Indoor Garden Hydroponic Supply wearing masks and gloves. The suspects assaulted the store clerks, and then three of the suspects ran out of the store and fled in a gold Ford Explorer with no license plates.

A 49-year-old man who tried to rob a Spanaway store and nearly shot a clerk during a struggle is being held on $15,000 bail.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for three others who tried to hold up Eden Indoor Garden Hydroponic Supply on July 16.

Three armed men wearing masks and gloves rushed into the business in the 14900 block of Pacific Avenue and demanded money from the employee behind the counter.

“They asked where the money was and one suspect struck him in the face with a gun,” according to court documents. The clerk “tried to escape but was surrounded by the suspects.”

The clerk called for help and another employee in the back rushed out and tackled the 49-year-old suspect.

A struggle ensued and the shotgun went off, “narrowly missing” the employee, records say.

The two employees were able to hold the 49-year-old in the store until deputies arrived. The other three fled in a gold Ford Explorer without a license plate.

On Monday, the 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

He was ordered jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Investigators have not identified the other three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).