Pierce County partygoer blinded in one eye after being smashed with jar, charges say

A Pierce County partygoer was blinded in one eye after someone smashed a jar into his face outside the gathering, according to court records.

The 25-year-old suspect, identified in part by a tattoo under his own eye, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday to first-degree assault and attempted first-degree robbery.

His bail was set at $500,000.

Charging papers give this account of what happened:

The victim had been at the party July 5 in the 4800 block of 221st Street East, in the Graham area.

He said he went to a car nearby to smoke marijuana with the suspect and two other people he didn’t know.

At some point the suspect opened the back passenger door where the victim was sitting and smashed a “mason type jar” into the victim’s face.

The suspect yelled, “West Seattle” and a racial slur, according to the records.

Then he grabbed the victim and yelled, “Strip down, give me everything you got.”

The victim managed to run to the house and later was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

He can’t see out of his left eye anymore.

A money tattoo under the suspect’s left eye helped identify him.

The victim said he was 100 percent certain when he picked the man out of a photo montage.