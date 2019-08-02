She bit a chunk out of a Tacoma security worker’s arm and punched another, charges say

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

A woman bit a chunk of flesh the size of a golf ball from the arm of a security worker at a Tacoma shelter Wednesday and gave another a black eye, court records allege.

The 22-year-old is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court.

She’s expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Charging papers give this account:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman wanted her belongings from the shelter near South 14th Street and Yakima Avenue.

One of the security workers told her that no one is allowed to get their belongings after 4:30 p.m., when the shelter closes.

The property is locked up, he explained.

The woman then used profane names with staff and started “swinging her arms around in a punching motion,” according to the declaration for determination of probable cause.

The two security workers escorted her outside, and she started to swing her bag at them.

They said she couldn’t come back to the shelter for 30 days, due to her behavior.

That’s when she punched one security worker in the eye and bit a chunk from the other’s arm as he tried to detain her, the court records show.

Officers arrived to find the injured men trying to restrain her.

The woman said she knew the shelter’s rules but that staff usually bends them.

She said she bit because she thought the man was trying to put his arm around her neck.