$2 million bail for defendant in Eatonville homicide. His girlfriend also charged

A man arrested for allegedly killing an Eatonville man over an argument about a trailer was arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday.

Hobert Wayne Clark, 25, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Clark is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Robert Warner the night of July 28.

Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens set bail at $2 million.

Clark was ordered to have no contact with any of the alleged victims, witnesses or his co-defendant.

A warrant also was issued Friday for the arrest of co-defendant Christina Maureen Kitchens, 33. Kitchens, also known as Christina Nichols, is Clark’s girlfriend. She is wanted for first-degree rendering criminal assistance for helping to hide the shotgun used to kill Warner, court records show.

The determination of probable cause says Kitchens arrived at Clark’s property before the shooting. After the shooting, video shows him allegedly wrapping the shotgun and giving it to Kitchens, who was waiting in her car. She then allegedly drove away.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office is still looking for Kitchens.

A crowd of Warner’s family and friends gathered in the courtroom to watch the arraignment. Schelly Selvar, Warner’s sister, broke down in tears when Clark was brought out.

“He was the most loving, kind man,” Selvar said of Warner. “My brother didn’t deserve that.”

According to charging papers, Clark was released from prison on June 23. He worked as landlord his parents’ two-acre parcel in the 4600 block of 350th Street East, The News Tribune reported .

According to the deputy prosecutor, Clark’s father is deceased and his mother does not live in Pierce County.

One of Clark’s friends also lives on the property to help oversee the people living there. Warner, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s son allegedly arranged with Clark’s friend to park on the property for a short time.

Clark was upset about this and allegedly asked the group to leave.

Warner moved the trailer to land close by which Clark’s parents didn’t own. Clark visited the new property and allegedly asked the group to leave that property as well.

The group then looked for a new place to park the trailer. Clark allegedly came back several days later and was angry that their trailer was still on the nearby property.

According to charging papers, Clark took a shotgun from his motorcycle, saying something like, “They got to be taught a lesson.”

Clark allegedly first fired a shot close to his friend as they both walked toward the trailer, then a few seconds later ran towards the trailer and pointed the shotgun at Warner’s girlfriend’s son after asking if they thought it was a game.

Warner came out from the trailer and tackled Clark. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Clark left on his motorcycle before the deputies arrived around 5:15 p.m.

Clark had a warrant for escape from community custody from the state Department of Corrections.

In December, he was sentenced to 17 months in prison after being convicted of third-degree assault and jumping bail for domestic violence.

He beat his girlfriend with his fists and a wooden coat hanger, which caused her to fracture her cheek bones. She said he beat her after accusing her of cheating on him.

Clark has prior convictions for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.