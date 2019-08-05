Man shot to death on Tacoma street has been identified

A man shot to death in Tacoma early Sunday has been identified as Lawrence Jeffries.

Police were called to the 2000 block of East 44th Street about 2 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found Jeffries lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Nobody has been arrested.

Police have not released details about the investigation or what led up to the shooting.