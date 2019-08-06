‘He’s going to kill me:’ Woman who robbed Tacoma bank pretended holdup was forced

A woman accused of robbing a Tacoma bank claimed she was threatened and forced into the holdup, court records show.

The 36-year-old walked into the Umpqua Bank on South Pearl Street on July 15 and handed a note to a teller.

The suspected robber told the teller, “’I don’t have much time. He’s going to kill me,’” according to charging papers.

After being handed an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman walked out of the bank.

Police reviewed surveillance video to get a description of the woman and later received an anonymous tip naming the suspect.

Seeing that the suspect’s prior booking photo bore resemblence to the bank robber on surveillance video, detectives arrested the woman at Peoples Park.

She allegedly admitted to robbing the bank and said her boyfriend devised the plan as a way to make quick cash.

They’d already spent the money, the woman told police.

On Monday, the woman pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.