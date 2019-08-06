He threatened to bomb a Renaissance Fair in Bonney Lake after being asked to leave

There was an obvious villain at a Renaissance Fair in Bonney Lake last weekend.

After being belligerent to people in a bar, a 36-year-old man was asked to leave.

As he went, he “yelled something like ‘I’m going to plant a bomb at this fair and blow this thing up,’” according to court documents.

A security guard asked the man if that was a threat, and he allegedly said yes.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene in the 19200 block of Sumner Buckley Highway and asked to speak with the man.

He refused to stop walking backward in the street, made reference to Nazis and ignored a deputy’s orders to stop.

Eventually, the deputy took the man to the ground and put handcuffs on him.

“When advised that he was under arrest, the defendant stated that he really didn’t care and continued to rant and rave about law enforcement having too much power and again a reference to Nazis,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

The man pleaded not guilty Monday to threat of bomb property, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was released on his own recognizance.

The theme at last weekend’s Washington Midsummer Renaissance Fair, dubbed the largest costume party in the Pacific Northwest, was “Heroes & Villains.”