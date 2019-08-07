Mom scares off man accused of holding her daughter, 11, while he touched himself

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Tacoma man is accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl and masturbating while holding her arm.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 44-year-old with luring. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered jailed in lieu of $20,000.

Charging papers give this account:

The girl was playing outside her apartment in the 900 block of 76th Street Court East Monday evening with a few other young girls from the neighborhood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Her mother was watching from a window.

The mom noticed a man gesture at her daughter “in a manner that appeared he was wanting (the girl) to come towards him,” records say.

The man then walked up to the girl, grabbed her arm and allegedly began masturbating.

Her mother ran outside and yelled, startling the man and causing him to run off.

Sheriff’s deputies found him nearby and took him into custody.