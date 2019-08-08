Threats by man with apparent gun prompts evacuation of Walmart in Federal Way

KIRO-TV

A Walmart store in Federal Way was evacuated Wednesday after a man holding what appeared to be a gun made threats, police said.

The incident took place about 5 p.m.

Police did not immediately say what threats the man made, but did say he didn’t point a weapon at anyone.

The store was placed on lockdown, sending dozens of panicked shoppers fleeing into the parking lot.

Officers swept the store looking for the man, but were unable to find him.

Video surveillance showed the suspect walking out of the store shortly after the first 911 call was made.

Nobody was injured.